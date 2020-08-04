Frances “Fran” M. Rasmussen, 76, passed away at her residence on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. A memorial service, celebrating her life, will be held in the First Baptist Church, 3117 Lathrop Ave. on Thursday, August 6th, at 11:00 a.m., with the Rev. Holly Anderle officiating. Visitation will be in the church on Thursday, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials have been suggested to the First Baptist Church. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary. For the safety and security of our guests, we also require those in attendance to wear a face covering. We thank everyone for their understanding and cooperation during this difficult time.