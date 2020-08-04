Frances “Fran” M. Rasmussen, 76, passed away at her residence on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. A memorial service, celebrating her life, will be held in the First Baptist Church, 3117 Lathrop Ave. on Thursday, August 6th, at 11:00 a.m., with the Rev. Holly Anderle officiating. Visitation will be in the church on Thursday, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials have been suggested to the First Baptist Church. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary. For the safety and security of our guests, we also require those in attendance to wear a face covering. We thank everyone for their understanding and cooperation during this difficult time.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 County Line Rd., Mount Pleasant
552-9000
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.