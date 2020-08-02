You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Frances “Fran” M. Rasmussen
0 comments

Frances “Fran” M. Rasmussen

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Frances “Fran” M. Rasmussen

1944—2020

Frances “Fran” M. Rasmussen, 76, passed away at her residence on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. A memorial service, celebrating her life, will be held in the First Baptist Church, 3117 Taylor Ave. on Thursday, August 6th, at 11:00 a.m., with Rev. Holly Anderle officiating. Visitation will be in the church on Thursday, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials have been suggested to the First Baptist Church. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary. For the safety and security of our guests, we also require those in attendance to wear a face covering. We thank everyone for their understanding and cooperation during this difficult time.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT

262-552-9000

draeger-langendorf.com

To plant a tree in memory of Frances Rasmussen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News