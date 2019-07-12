January 9, 1926—July 10, 2019
RACINE—Frances “Fran” G. Dresen, age 93, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Lakeshore at Siena. She was born in Pestigo, WI, January 9, 1926, the 11th of eleven children of the late Louise Charnon.
On October 28, 1950 she was united in marriage to Frederick Dresen who preceded her in death, February 9, 2003. In her younger years Fran was employed as a Clerk in Racine Circuit Court and at Piggly Wiggly for twenty-five years, retiring in 1988. She was a lifetime faithful member of St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church. Fran was always on the go, she enjoyed volunteering, traveling, playing bridge, golfing, visiting friends, and reading. Most of all she was devoted to and loved spending time with her family.
She will be dearly missed by her children, Jerry (Jayne) Dresen, Mark (Diane) Dresen, Jane (Bill) Wetterberg, John (Jacque) Dresen, all of Racine, Teresa Powell of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; her grandchildren, Mike (Patty), Jessica, Neill, Paul, Jeff, Corrie, Nancy, Nicole, Stephanie, Terri Lynn (Emilio), and James (Jamie); great-grandchildren, Aaryn, Samara, Ramayah, Ariana, Jailen, Adin, Marleigh, Evangeline, James, Jonathan, Miles, Bodhi, and Alana; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband (Fred) she was preceded in death by her daughter, Esther Dresen; son, Jeffrey Dresen; son-in-law, Jeff Powell; and her siblings.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, July 13, 2019, 10:00 am at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church, 1903 Green Street, with Rev. Steve Varghese officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Saturday at the church from 9:00 am until time of service at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church or St. Catherine’s High School have been suggested.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at Lakeshore at Siena for their loving and compassionate care.
