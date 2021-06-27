Feb. 16, 1934 – June 22, 2021

RACINE — Frances E. Nielsen (nee: Smith), age 87, born on February 16, 1934 to Lee and Letha Smith in Racine, WI and left this world for a better place on June 22, 2021 surrounded by her family.

Fran married Donald C. Nielsen and they raised their children in the Racine area. She worked at numerous places throughout her life, including Eddie’s Grill on the Avenue, St. Mary’s Hospital, Racine Medical Clinic, Philadelphia Life, and the A-Center. She loved being around family and friends. Her table was always filled with lots of laughs and conversation while drinking coffee and dunking cookies. Casinos or Las Vegas were always a treat for her in her younger days.

Surviving her are her children: David (Carol) Nielsen, Lynn (Ted) Bodnar, Audrey Nielsen, Bonnie (Kevin) Stewart, Chris (Denise) Nielsen, Karen Nielsen and Dana (Steve) Lewis; grandchildren: Aaron, Megan, Sherria, Dustin, Adam, Michael, Heather, Erica, Ashley, Paige, Dylan, Olivia and Elle (Frannie). She is also survived by 24 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren; and one more on the way; and her long-time friend of 74 years, Donna Wagner.