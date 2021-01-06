 Skip to main content
Fr. James R. Braun
Fr. James R. Braun

RACINE—Fr. James R. Braun, 71, passed away, unexpectedly, at his residence on January 1, 2021. Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic, there will be a private service for the family now. There will be a Memorial Service held later.

Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

552-9000

draeger-langendorf.com

