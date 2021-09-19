May 24, 1949—Jan. 1, 2021

Fr. James “Jim” R. Braun, 71 died suddenly and unexpectedly, on Friday, January 1, 2021. He was born in Racine on May 24, 1949, the son of the late Jerome and Dorothy (nee: Konrad) Braun. Jim graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside in 1971, and Nashotah House of Theology Seminary in 1974. In 1976, he was united in marriage to Karen Killingstad.

As an Episcopal priest, he served Grace Church in Madison for a year, and for the next 36 years, he served St. Matthew Episcopal Church in Kenosha. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, gardener, camper, biker, and cook, who greatly valued sharing quality time and activities with family and friends.

His beloved wife, Karen; son, Joseph; daughter, Katherine; son-in-law, Lavar; grandchildren: Anna and Isaiah; and sister-in-law, Jeri, survive him. He is also survived by his nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, church family, and friends. In addition to his parents, Jim was also preceded in death by his brother, Thomas.

A memorial service, celebrating the life of Fr. James R. Braun, will be held at 2:00 p.m. in St. Matthew Episcopal Church, 5900 7th Avenue, Kenosha, with Bishop Jeffrey D. Lee, Provisional Bishop for the Diocese of Milwaukee, officiating.