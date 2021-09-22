Fr. James “Jim” Braun

Fr. James “Jim” R. Braun, 71 died suddenly and unexpectedly, on Friday, January 1, 2021.

A memorial service, celebrating the life of Fr. James R. Braun, will be held on Saturday, September 25th at 2:00 p.m. in St. Matthew Episcopal Church, 5900 7th Avenue, Kenosha, with Bishop Jeffrey D. Lee, Provisional Bishop for the Diocese of Milwaukee, officiating.

PLEASE FOLLOW THE CDC RECOMMENDATIONS AND WEAR A MASK REGARDLESS OF YOUR VACCINATION STATUS, WHEN ATTENDING THE SERVICE.

Currently, Kenosha County has a high level of public transmission of the Covid-19 virus. The service will be lived streamed at this link. https://youtu.be/-rSTasyJ8mA

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin 53403

262-552-9000