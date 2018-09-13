Floydie M. Stewart

October 19, 1935 - September 9, 2018
RACINE - Floydie Stewart (nee: Mayfield), age 82, departed this life Sunday, September 9, 2018 after a courageous battle with multiple myeloma. She was born in Alamo, TN, daughter of Floyd Sr. and Jennie Mayfield.
Floydie married the love of her life, Robert Stewart, on April 12, 1953 in Racine. They both worked hard and she retired from AMC-Kenosha in October 1986 after 30 years. Not one to sit idle, she babysat for several families and was a greeter at Chick-fil-a when it was in Regency Mall.
She was a member of St. Paul Baptist Church for more than 70 years, attending Sunday School classes, working in the food pantry and on the kitchen committee.
Survivors include Robert, her husband of 65 years, devoted sons, Philip of Milwaukee, David (Shirley) and Jeffery (Yvette) of Racine; 15 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; sister, Barbara (Bill Whitnall); several sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and numerous friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one sister, one brother, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.
Visitation will be from 9:00 – 11:00am at St. Paul Baptist Church, 1120 Center St., Saturday, September 15, 2018 with the service to follow at 11:00 am. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Paul Baptist Church Elevator Fund, a special project that Floydie was passionate about.
Everlasting gratitude to Dr. Choi, Racine Cancer Center, staff at DaVita Dialysis, Dr. Loren and Mrs. Sandy Meyer, Sophie Pocaro, Donna Masik and the great neighbors.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory
4600 County Line Road, Mount Pleasant, WI 53403
262-552-9000
