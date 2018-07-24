April 27, 1934—July 16, 2018
RACINE – Mr. Floyd “Fritz” H. Creuziger, 84, passed away at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha on Monday, July 16, 2018.
Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Wednesday evening for a visitation from 4:30- 7:00 p.m. A service honoring and celebrating his life will take place in the funeral home on Thursday, July 26, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Kaye Glennon officiating. His interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. There will also be an additional visitation from 10:00 – 11:00 am on Thursday.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 County Line Rd. Mount Pleasant, WI 53403
262-552-9000
