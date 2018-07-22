April 27, 1934—July 16, 2018
RACINE – Mr. Floyd “Fritz” Creuziger, 84, passed away at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha on Monday, July 16, 2018.
A lifelong resident of Racine, he was born on April 27, 1934, the son of the late Floyd and Irene (nee: Margenstern) Creuziger, Sr. On September 1, 1962 he married Lenore E. Dearth at the Grange Avenue Methodist Church.
Fritz served his nation with the U.S Army. After the Army, he made a career as a professional truck driver until his retirement.
Fritz loved being outdoors; especially when he could work in his yard. He was a perfectionist with his gardens, as well as his lawn. He was a handy man and enjoyed ‘putzing around’. Fritz also enjoyed picnics with family and friends. Although he was happy outside, he was happiest in the company of his family, including the dogs.
In addition to his loving wife, Lenore, he is survived by his children, Jane (Bill) Holme of Eau Claire, Glen Creuziger of Bloomington, MN, Carol Stinson of Mount Pleasant; his grandchildren, Karla Creuziger, Isiah Stinson, Neenah Stinson; his sister, Janice Ward of Kenosha; his sister-in-law, Aletha Masburch of West Bend; his brother-in-law, Gary Muth of Franksville; as well as many nieces and nephews. He will be dearly missed by his dog, Emma.
Fritz was also preceded in death by his sister, Sandra Muth, brothers: Eugene Creuziger and Bob Creuziger, brother-in-law Rodger Ward, and sister-in-law Alta Creuziger.
Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Wednesday evening for a visitation from 4:30- 7:00 p.m. A service honoring and celebrating his life will take place in the funeral home on Thursday, July 26, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Kaye Glennon officiating. His interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. There will also be an additional visitation from 10:00 – 11:00 am on Thursday.
The Creuziger family extends a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Michael Mullane and his staff; as well as Aurora Home Hospice for the exceptional attention Fritz received while under their care.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 County Line Rd. Mount Pleasant, WI 53403
262-552-9000
