WATERFORD—Floyd E. Horfert, age 92, of Waterford, passed away November 28, 2022, with his loving family by his side at Waterford Senior Living.

Services will be held December 6, 2022, at Norway Lutheran Church, 6321 Heg Park Rd., Wind Lake, WI with a Visitation from 9:00-10:45 AM and service starting at 11:00-11:45 AM. Burial with Military Honors will follow at 12 p.m. A full obit can be found at www.mealyfuneralhome.com.