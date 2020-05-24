× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

July 21, 1927 – May 18, 2020

Floyd D. Wolfe, 92, of Burlington, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center in Burlington.

Born in East Troy, Wisconsin on July 21, 1927, he was the son of Edward and Alma (nee: Gerloff) Wolfe. His early life was spent in East Troy, and also served in the National Guard. On June 27, 1953 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in East Troy, he was united in marriage to Mary Ware. Following marriage, they moved to Burlington and have been residents since 1953.

Floyd was a farmer and worked for American Motors/Chrysler. He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church and the United Auto Workers Local 72. He enjoyed playing dart ball and was an avid Brewers and Packers fan. He also loved gardening, mowing his lawn and spending time with his family.

Floyd is survived by his wife, Mary; children, James Wolfe, Susan Schneider, Bev Wolfe and Edward (Jane) Wolfe; grandchildren, Anthony and Eric (Rebecca) Schneider, Kimberly (Jeff) Dingillo and Jenna and Rachel Wolfe; nine great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and 2 sisters. He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers and 2 sisters.

To honor Floyd’s “Love of the Game”, the family requests that you attend in your finest Milwaukee Brewers apparel.