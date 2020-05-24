July 21, 1927 – May 18, 2020
Floyd D. Wolfe, 92, of Burlington, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center in Burlington.
Born in East Troy, Wisconsin on July 21, 1927, he was the son of Edward and Alma (nee: Gerloff) Wolfe. His early life was spent in East Troy, and also served in the National Guard. On June 27, 1953 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in East Troy, he was united in marriage to Mary Ware. Following marriage, they moved to Burlington and have been residents since 1953.
Floyd was a farmer and worked for American Motors/Chrysler. He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church and the United Auto Workers Local 72. He enjoyed playing dart ball and was an avid Brewers and Packers fan. He also loved gardening, mowing his lawn and spending time with his family.
Floyd is survived by his wife, Mary; children, James Wolfe, Susan Schneider, Bev Wolfe and Edward (Jane) Wolfe; grandchildren, Anthony and Eric (Rebecca) Schneider, Kimberly (Jeff) Dingillo and Jenna and Rachel Wolfe; nine great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and 2 sisters. He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers and 2 sisters.
To honor Floyd’s “Love of the Game”, the family requests that you attend in your finest Milwaukee Brewers apparel.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of the ICU at Aurora Medical Center in Burlington for their care and compassion during this time.
Services for Floyd will be held Tuesday May 26th at 7:00 PM at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, May 26th from 5:00 PM until the time of service. Private burial will take place at Burlington Cemetery.
Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory
625 S. Browns Lake Drive
Burlington, WI 53105
(262) 763-3434
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.