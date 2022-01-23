December 21, 1918 - January 10, 2022

RACINE — Florence Margaret Pitchford, 103 years old, passed away at Ridgewood Care Center, on January 10, 2022. Mrs. Pitchford was born in Racine on December 21, 1918, daughter of the late Christian John and Lauretta M. (nee: Wolff) Kronenberg, and was a lifetime Racine resident.

She was employed for 18 years at the Racine Credit Bureau before her retirement. She enjoyed crafts of all kinds, especially sewing, crocheting, embroidery, hat making, and cake decorating. Florence was a past member of St. Patrick's church woman's society and past president of the Y.M.C.A. mother's auxiliary.

Surviving are her son, Thomas John, and daughter, Karen Ann (Robin) Steensen. She had seven grandchildren 13 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great grandchildren. Also, many nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, William Charles, two sisters and husbands, three brothers and wives, and one brother at the age of 10 years of age. Private funeral services and interment have taken place.

