Florence M. Swiatek Nee: Dellary

April 30, 1927 — September 29, 2019

RACINE — Florence M. Swiatek, age 92, passed away on Sunday September 29, 2019.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Richard Catholic Church, 1503 Grand Ave, on Friday October 4, 2019, 11:00 a.m. Private family entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy. 32. Visitation will be held at church on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. Memorials to St. Richard Catholic Church have been suggested.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

