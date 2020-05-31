× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Florence I. Miller, age 90, formerly of Union Grove, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at her son’s home in Cary, IL. Florence was born May 31, 1929 to Samuel and Viola Nelson in Racine, WI. Her early life was spent in Union Grove where she graduated from Union Grove High School. On May 1, 1948 she was united in marriage to Joseph L. Miller at Congregational United Church of Christ in Union Grove. Following their marriage, they raised their 5 children in Racine and Kenosha counties. A job transfer in 1971 brought them to the state of Michigan for 30 years. On March 17, 2001 Joseph passed away. Florence moved to Milwaukee from 2003 through 2016, then relocated to Cary, IL.

Florence worked as a bookkeeper for Gale Research for many years. She was a member of St. John Bosco in Redford, MI and served on the board of the Detroit Parade Company. Florence was very active: she was a member of the Square-Dancing Club and volunteered at Angela Hospice in Livonia MI. She loved music and the performing arts and was a longtime usher at the Detroit Symphony Orchestra at Fisher Theatre and the Fox Theatre, and for many years volunteered at the Detroit Parade Company organizing the parades. She was an animal lover, especially fond of her cats.