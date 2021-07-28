UNION GROVE—Florence I. Miller, age 90, formerly of Union Grove, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at her son’s home in Cary, IL. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Saturday from 9:30 AM until 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial will follow service at Union Grove Cemetery.