RACINE—Florence “Gillie” R. Guilbault, age 96, passed away Sunday, July 22, 2018 at Ridgewood Care Center.
She was born in Detroit, MI, September 19, 1921, daughter of the late John and Reina (Nee: Jasmin) Guilbault.
She was a graduate of William Horlick High School “Class of 1940”. Florence was employed by Zahn’s Department Store from 1941-1951 and then by Racine Steel Castings from 1951-1984. She was a member of St. Lucy Catholic Church. She enjoyed reading, baking, but most of all she loved spending time with her nieces and nephews.
She will be dearly missed by her brother, John (Lucille) Guilbault of Racine; nieces, Mary Jo (Ron) Clinch of New Jersey, Renee (Harold) Pavlovich of Racine; her godson, Larry (Melissa) Gardner of Georgia; many loving great nieces and nephews; other relatives and many dear friends.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 26, 2018, 11:00 A.M. at the funeral home with Rev. Javier Guativa officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Garden Mausoleum, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Thursday at the funeral home from 10:00 A.M. until time of service at 11:00 A.M. Memorials to one’s favorite charity have been suggested.
A very special thank you to the caregivers at Grace Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
