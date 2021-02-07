March 4, 1920—January 25, 2021
King, Wisconsin, formerly of Racine – Florence Genevieve Domokos, at the rich age of 100, went home to be with the Lord on January 25, 2021.
Florence was born in Carrollville, Wisconsin (Oak Creek) on March 4, 1920 to Charles and Genevieve (nee: Zelasne) Kysely. She was the youngest of three daughters including Norma and Doris. Florence served in the United States Army – Air WAAC during World War II from 1942 until 1945. She held the rank of Sergeant, earning the Army Good Conduct Medal, Woman’s Army Corps Service Medal, and American Campaign Medal. It was in the service where Florence met her future husband, Martin A. Domokos. They were united in marriage on June 2, 1945 at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Mountain Home, Idaho. Florence was employed for 15 years at PPG Industries in Oak Creek, retiring in 1985.
Florence was a founding member of First Baptist Church in Oak Creek, a former member of Fellowship Baptist Church in Racine, and a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Sturtevant. Florence “Flo” could light up a room with her big smile and hearty laughter. God’s love flowed through her in her words and actions. Flo had a spunky yet sweet disposition, a positive outlook on life, and was always an encourager. Her favorite place to be was with her family. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Florence will lovingly be remembered by her children: Glenn (Jo) Domokos, Darrell (Lynn) Domokos, Doug (Laurel) Domokos, and Maralee (Vaughn) Groen; grandchildren: Sarah (David) Kincannon, Rachel (Brian) New, Amy Domokos, Brian (Tiffani) Domokos, Amanda Domokos, Melissa (Brad) Grooms, Aaron (Nicole) Domokos, Doug Jr. (Nikki) Domokos, Corina (Mark) Hoaglund, and Michelle Palmer; along with many great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, great-nephews, and great-nieces.
Florence was predeceased by her parents, Charles and Genevieve Kysely; husband Martin of almost 60 years on April 13, 2005; daughter and son-in-law, Donna (Dana) Ishman; and sisters and brothers-in-law: Norma (LeRoy) Schmidt and Doris (Milan) Yokich.
A private family memorial service will be held in May of 2021. Florence will be entombed at Forest Hill Memorial Park in Oak Creek, Wisconsin. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.
The Domokos family would like to give special thanks to King Veterans Home and Heartland Hospice for their kind and compassionate care given to Florence.
John 5:24 [Jesus said], “I can guarantee this truth: Those who listen to what I say and believe in the one who sent me will have eternal life.” (God’s Word translation)
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Avenue
262-634-3361
