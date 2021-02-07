March 4, 1920—January 25, 2021

King, Wisconsin, formerly of Racine – Florence Genevieve Domokos, at the rich age of 100, went home to be with the Lord on January 25, 2021.

Florence was born in Carrollville, Wisconsin (Oak Creek) on March 4, 1920 to Charles and Genevieve (nee: Zelasne) Kysely. She was the youngest of three daughters including Norma and Doris. Florence served in the United States Army – Air WAAC during World War II from 1942 until 1945. She held the rank of Sergeant, earning the Army Good Conduct Medal, Woman’s Army Corps Service Medal, and American Campaign Medal. It was in the service where Florence met her future husband, Martin A. Domokos. They were united in marriage on June 2, 1945 at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Mountain Home, Idaho. Florence was employed for 15 years at PPG Industries in Oak Creek, retiring in 1985.

Florence was a founding member of First Baptist Church in Oak Creek, a former member of Fellowship Baptist Church in Racine, and a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Sturtevant. Florence “Flo” could light up a room with her big smile and hearty laughter. God’s love flowed through her in her words and actions. Flo had a spunky yet sweet disposition, a positive outlook on life, and was always an encourager. Her favorite place to be was with her family. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.