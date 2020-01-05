Florence “Flo” Smekens (nee: Strasser), age 99, of Burlington, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 15, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in the Town of Raymond, Wisconsin to the late Frank and Helen (nee: Burke) Strasser. Flo was known as an educator to thousands, mentor to many and friend to all.

On December 26, 1967 at St. James Catholic Church in Franklin, Flo married Norbert Smekens, her soulmate and the love of her life. Initially living in Racine, they then established themselves in Mount Pleasant. Flo developed a passion for gardening, sewing, crocheting, cooking and canning. She was a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Mt. Pleasant.

Flo began her teaching career in 1953, earning a Bachelor of Science degree at DePaul University and a Masters of Science degree from Marquette University. Flo began working as the director of the Speech and Hearing Clinic at Dominican College and as a speech language therapist in Kenosha Unified Schools until her retirement. She enthusiastically accepted substitute assignments for 10 years following retirement at Kenosha Unified. She was inducted into the Southeastern Wisconsin Educators Hall of Fame in 1997.