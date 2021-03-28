 Skip to main content
Florence E. Bergman
Florence E. Bergman

Florence E. Bergman

Florence E. Bergman, age 100, a lifelong resident of Racine passed away peacefully at her sons’ home on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

Complete obituary and service information will be made available in the Easter Sunday edition of the Journal Times.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory

4600 County Line Rd.

Racine, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

