Florence E. Bergman

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 12 O’clock Noon at the Draeger Langendorf Funeral Home. Private entombment will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park. A visitation for Florence will take place on Saturday at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to the Racine Zoological Society, 2131 North Main Street, Racine, WI 53402 would be appreciated by the Bergman family. To view Florence’s service via livestream, please visit the funeral home website.