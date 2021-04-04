July 3, 1920—March 24, 2021
RACINE — Florence E. Bergman, age 100, a lifelong resident of Racine passed away peacefully at her sons’ home on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.
Florence was, Nana, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Matriarch, Devoted Wife, Calligrapher, Spoon Collector, Christmas Cookie Maker Extraordinaire, Avid Reader, Fiercely Independent, Sage Wisdom, Endlessly Encouraging, and will be missed everyday by all.
Florence was born in Racine on July 3, 1920 a daughter of the late Steve and Emily (nee: Grazdiel) Gurski.
She was a 1938 graduate of Horlick High School.
On August 20, 1949 in St. John Nepomuk Church, Florence was united in marriage to Robert Bergman. Sadly, he preceded her in death on March 29, 2009.
Florence worked for many years as a bookkeeper with Western Publishing and then for many years at both Hansen Pharmacy and Maier Trophy. She was a member of St. Edwards Catholic Church.
Survivors include her children: Mary (Clifton) Titcomb, Steven (Diane) Bergman, James (Grace Anderson) Bergman, and Peter Bergman; her grandchildren: Emily, Robert, Michael, Sarah, Chris, Scott, Paul, Theresa, and Shayla, and thirteen great grandchildren.
Along with her husband, Florence was preceded in death by her two sisters: Eleanor Stehlik and Irene Scheiss.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 12 O’clock Noon at the Draeger Langendorf Funeral Home. Private entombment will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park. A visitation for Florence will take place on Saturday at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to the Racine Zoological Society, 2131 North Main Street, Racine, WI 53402 would be appreciated by the Bergman family. To view Florence’s service via livestream, please visit the funeral home website.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403
262-552-9000
