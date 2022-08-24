Jan. 13, 1931—Aug. 20, 2022

CALEDONIA—Florence A. “Kee Kee” Peterson, 91, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Parkview Gardens.

She was born in Spooner, WI on January 13, 1931, to Ernest and Loretta (nee: Lutwitzi) Ludwig. Kee Kee was raised on a State of WI Experimental Farm and moved to southeast WI in 1951.

She was employed with S. C. Johnson as a cook and manager. Kee Kee was also a waitress and hostess. She retired from S.C. Johnson in 1986 and moved to Tucson, AZ, returning to Racine in 2016.

Kee Kee loved to dance, cook and bake. She baked numerous wedding cakes for relatives and friends. She enjoyed playing card games and going on bus trips with her best friend, Mary Wickland for many years.

Kee Kee was truly a one-of-a-kind spark of light on this earth and will be deeply missed by her children: Jolene (Robert) Lansing of Madison, Victor Peterson of Kenosha, Steven (Jane) Peterson of Shawano and Marque Peterson of Racine; her grandchildren: Joshua Peterson, Cassandra (Brian) Blair, Cynthia (Jakob) Parris, Sean (Jenny) Lansing, Stacey Lansing, and Kristi (Ryan) Phillips; and her 14 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and former husband, Leland Peterson, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Brenda Rodriguez; her grandsons: Jason Peterson and Shannon Sondergaard; her great-granddaughter, Victoriana Phillips; her brother Ted Ludwig; her sisters: June Kuehl and Joanna Montgomery; and her stepmother, Cecelia Olson.

A Memorial Service for Florence will be held on Monday, August 29, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at Purath-Strand Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may meet with the family on Monday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 noon. Private inurnment will take place at a later time.

Kee Kee’s family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to Leslie and the staff at Parkview Gardens for all the care and compassion shown to her.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000