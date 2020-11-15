Florence A. Aiello Nee: Presta

She was a proud graduate of St. Catherine’s High School “Class of 1958”. On June 25, 1960, Florence married the love of her life, James Aiello, at St. Rita Catholic Church, where she was a life long member. They were married 45 years and raised four children, Connie, Tom, David and Jim, before Jim preceded her in death on July 24, 2005. Florence was also a longtime dedicated member of Vittoria Colonna. In her spare time, she enjoyed cooking for family and friends, QVC, and spending time with her family and friends. She cherished her monthly get togethers “Club Night” with her girlfriends, which she has done for over sixty years. Florence will be best remembered for her great love and devotion to her family and her great senses of humor.