Flora A. Bellovary

January 16, 1921 – October 27, 2018

RACINE – Flora Antoinette (nee: Rago) Bellovary, age 97, passed away peacefully at Saint Monica’s Senior Living on Saturday, October 27, 2018.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated next week Thursday, November 8, 2018 at 1:00 pm in Saint Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Avenue, with Rev. Javier Guativa and Rev. Mark R. Jones officiating. Entombment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum. A memorial dinner will follow. Visitation will be at Saint Lucy Church on next week Thursday from 11:30 am – 1:00 pm. Memorials to St. Lucy Catholic Church or St. Monica’s Senior Living have been suggested.

