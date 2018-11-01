Flora A. Bellovary

January 16, 1921 – October 27, 2018
RACINE – Flora Antoinette (nee: Rago) Bellovary, age 97, passed away peacefully at Saint Monica’s Senior Living on Saturday, October 27, 2018.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated next week Thursday, November 8, 2018 at 1:00 pm in Saint Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Avenue, with Rev. Javier Guativa and Rev. Mark R. Jones officiating. Entombment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum. A memorial dinner will follow. Visitation will be at Saint Lucy Church on next week Thursday from 11:30 am – 1:00 pm. Memorials to St. Lucy Catholic Church or St. Monica’s Senior Living have been suggested.
Please see this coming Sunday’s newspaper for the complete obituary.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.