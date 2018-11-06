January 16, 1921 – October 27, 2018
RACINE – Flora Antoinette (nee: Rago) Bellovary, age 97, passed away peacefully at Saint Monica’s Senior Living on Saturday, October 27, 2018.
Flora was born in Salida, Colorado on January 16, 1921 to the late George and Mary (nee: Fallico) Rago. She graduated with honors from Washington Park High School in 1939. Flora was united in marriage with the love of her life, Frank Francis Bellovary, on February 1, 1941 in St. Lucy Catholic Church (when located on Howe Street) by Father VanBerkl. Frank preceded her in death on May 19, 2009.
Flora was employed by Webster Electric (Sta-Rite) as an executive secretary for over 30 years, retiring in 1984. She was a faithful, lifetime member of St. Lucy Catholic Church where she was active with the Altar Society, Marian Prayer Group and Lucyioners. She was also a member of the Webster FOF 20 Year Club and longtime election poll volunteer in Mt. Pleasant. Among her interests, Flora enjoyed doing cross stitch and embroidery, shopping for bargains, being in the kitchen – cooking, baking (Italian Scalidi and Hungarian Kolaches were her specialties) and, of course, having a cup of coffee with Frank. Above all, Flora loved spending time with her entire family.
Surviving are her daughters, Joyce Schenkenberg of DeForest, WI, Dorothy (William) Bushell of Mount Pleasant, WI; grandchildren, Rebecca McCulloch (Charlie Hoslet), Christopher (Dianne) Schenkenberg, William (Wendy) Bushell, Ann (John) Burke, Jane (Phil) Bohnenkamp, Anthony (Hollie) Bellovary, Nick (Angela) Bellovary, and Debra Schenkenberg (Scott-deceased); great-grandchildren, Erika, Jake, Connor, Julia, Andrew, Alissa, Johnny, Morgan, Sawyer, Amanda, Ava, Eliza and Isla; sister-in-law, Beverly Rago of Springfield, IL; Cathy Bellovary of Waukesha; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, Flora was preceded in death by her beloved son, Frank David Bellovary (passed away Jan. 18, 2016); son-in-law, Paul Schenkenberg; grandsons, Robert Bellovary and Scott Schenkenberg; brothers, Earl (RoseMarie) Rago, Almondo (Al) Rago; sisters, Margaret (Joe) Presta, Florence Rago, Helen (Ken) Lowry, Yolanda (Louis) Porcaro and Elvera (Dr. Roy) Meythaler; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Mary (Steve) Adzima, Veronica (Robert) Cole; John (Helen), George, Louis (Dorothy) and Joseph (Rose) Bellovary; and Ann (Chester) Rygasewicz.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, November 8, 2018 at 1:00 pm in Saint Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Avenue, with Rev. Javier Guativa and Rev. Mark R. Jones officiating. Entombment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum. A memorial dinner will follow. Visitation will be at Saint Lucy Church on Thursday from 11:30 am – 1:00 pm. Memorials to St. Lucy Catholic Church or St. Monica’s Senior Living have been suggested.
A heartfelt note of thanks to St. Monica’s Senior Living, Hospice Alliance, Jane Bohnenkamp (Flora’s granddaughter) and Makayla Sparkman (devoted friend) for the compassionate care and support given in Flora’s time of need. May God bless all of you!
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.