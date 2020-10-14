Fletcher Lee

Funeral services honoring Fletcher’s life will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. A virtual Homegoing Service will be hosted online and open to all at www.facebook.com/leeprod. A visitation for Fletcher will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Due to public health concerns, and in compliance with CDC guidelines, only 50 people will be permitted to enter the funeral home at one time. For the safety of our guests, you may be asked to wait outside. Social distancing will be maintained and those in attendance are required to wear a face covering. We thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this difficult time.