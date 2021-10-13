Fidelis 'Clem' C. Steinhoff

VILLAGE OF YORKVILLE - Fidelis C. "Clem" Steinhoff, age 90, from the Village of Yorkville, peacefully passed away Sunday, October 10, 2021, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. He was born April 24, 1931, to Cornell and Anna (nee Drott) Steinhoff in Racine, WI. On January 30, 1954, he united in marriage to Patricia L. St. Martin at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Following their marriage they resided in Eagle Lake Manor, moving to Yorkville in1974 where they raised their family. Fidelis proudly served our country in the U. S. Army from 1949 to 1952 during the Korean War. In May of 2015 he was privileged to be a member of the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight along with his son Art.