Fidelis 'Clem' C. Steinhoff

April 24, 1931 - October 10, 2021
VILLAGE OF YORKVILLE - Fidelis C. "Clem" Steinhoff, age 90, from the Village of Yorkville, peacefully passed away Sunday, October 10, 2021, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. He was born April 24, 1931, to Cornell and Anna (nee Drott) Steinhoff in Racine, WI. On January 30, 1954, he united in marriage to Patricia L. St. Martin at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Following their marriage they resided in Eagle Lake Manor, moving to Yorkville in1974 where they raised their family. Fidelis proudly served our country in the U. S. Army from 1949 to 1952 during the Korean War. In May of 2015 he was privileged to be a member of the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight along with his son Art.
Fidelis was a die caster working for Racine Die Casting and then Stroh Precision Die Casting in Wauwatosa, retiring in 1998. Fidelis was a beekeeper who sold his honey at local farmer's markets and businesses. He also enjoyed gardening. He was active in various clubs; he was a member of the Milwaukee and Belle City Jim Beam Clubs; he was a 4-H leader for over 50 years. Fidelis also raised rabbits and was a member of the Rabbit Breeder's Association and was a National Rabbit Judge for over 50 years. He was a member of St. Robert's Bellarmine Catholic Church.
Fidelis and his wife loved to travel and have visited all 50 States and the Canadian provinces.
He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Patricia his children: Denise (Mark) Bieneman, Mary (Pete) Bergsma of Lake Geneva, Art (Colleen) Steinhoff of Burlington; Nancy Gruber (Al Augustine) of Racine; Lois Lathrop (Wayne Koski) of Union Grove; and Fidelis C. II (Esther) Steinhoff of Danville, Iowa, 22 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren. He is further survived by his siblings: Julia Seis, Rosemary Jemison and Deloris (Jerry) Gorton, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and five siblings.
In honor of Fidelis, the family would like Memorials to be made to The Stars and Stripes Honor Flight or to St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church.
Fidelis's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Aurora at Home Hospice nurses especially Kathryn and Deb for all their care and compassion and Debbie and Paul Ampe for being wonderful neighbors.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at 12:00 Noon at Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Yorkville Cemetery with full Military Honors. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Thursday from 10:00 AM until 11:45 AM, at the funeral home.
Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory
908 – 11th Ave.
Union Grove, WI 53182
262-878-2011