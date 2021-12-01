FFlorence Mae Anderson

Florence Mae Anderson

RACINE - Miss Florence Mae Anderson, 90, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on November 21, 2021.

Services will be held at Racine Bible Church, 12505 Spring St, Sturtevant, WI on December 2, 2021.

Visitation will be held at the church from 4:00 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. followed by funeral service and fellowship meal.

Florence will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at West Lawn Cemetery. Memorials may be given to Racine Bible Church Building Fund or the Gideons (Gideons International, Att Racine, WI Camp, 50 Century Blvd. (PO Box 140800) Nashville, TN 37214-0800).

"For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, even so them also which sleep in Jesus will God bring with Him" I Thessalonians 4:14

Online condolences may be expressed at sturinofuneralhome.com.

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave

Racine, WI 53404