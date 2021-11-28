FFlorence Mae Anderson

Oct. 3, 1931—Nov. 21, 2021

RACINE—Miss Florence Mae Anderson, 90, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on November 21, 2021.

A lifetime resident of Racine, she was born on October 3, 1931, to Elmer and Florence Anderson. After graduating from Washington Park High School in 1949, Florence worked for eight years as the Advertising department Secretary at Massey-Harris. For the next 34 and a half years she worked at SC Johnson as an Administrative Secretary. She retired from Johnson’s on December 31, 1991.

Florence was an active member of Racine Bible Church, for over 50 years. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers: Elmer A. Anderson and William A. Anderson; and her niece, Billie Severign Anderson; her sisters: Violet Adelle Newman and Marie Aline Venne.

She is survived by a brother-in-law, Eric Newman of Bradenton, FL., as well as several nieces and nephews and their children.

She is also survived by many other special friends, both young and old, from a loving RBC family.

Services will be held at Racine Bible Church, 12505 Spring St, Sturtevant, WI on December 2, 2021. Visitation will be held at the church from 4 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. followed by funeral service and fellowship meal.

Florence will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at West lawn Cemetery. Memorials may be given to Racine Bible Church Building Fund or the Gideons (Gideons International, Att: Racine, WI Camp, 50 Century Blvd. (PO Box 140800) Nashville, TN 37214-0800).

“For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, even so them also which sleep in Jesus will God bring with Him” I Thessalonians 4:14

