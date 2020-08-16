× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

June 21, 1962 – August 3, 2020

RACINE – Fernando Amaya, age 58, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded with the love of his brothers & sisters, on Monday August 3, 2020.

Fernando was born in Racine on June 21, 1962 to the late Juan Garcia Amaya, Sr. & Guadalupe Perales Amaya. He was a 1981 graduate of Washington Park High School. During his working career, Fernando was employed by JI Case, Pick-n-Save & BRP, from where he retired as a Team Leader.

Among his interests, Fernando played tournament softball for many years; loved to cook – especially mastering the “Nando Burger”, chili, & chicken enchiladas. He enjoyed watching boxing with his dad and brothers. He was a diehard Green Bay Packers fan. Above all, Fernando loved being together with his entire family.

Surviving are his devoted brothers & sisters, Juan Amaya Jr., Sabina (Rick) Barina, Stella Amaya, Stephanie (John) Muñoz, Sabino (JoAnne) Amaya, Ruben (Angela) Amaya, Raul Amaya and Carlos (Laura) Amaya; children Eric (Stacy) Ortiz, Krista, Selena, and Alaina, four grandchildren newest grandson “little Fernando”; uncle, Pablo (Eve) Amaya; aunt, Estefana Rodriguez; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.