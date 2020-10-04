1933 – 2020

Fern E. (nee: Lutz) Myhre, 86, passed away on February 28, 2020, in Kenosha, WI. Born March 8, 1933, in Caledonia, MN, she was the second youngest of four daughters of the late Arthur and Lydia (nee: Tessmer) Lutz. Raised in the Caledonia farming community, she attended Dr. Martin Luther College in New Ulm, MN, as a teenager and young adult, after which she embarked on a career in parochial education.

She met her future husband, a recently returned home Army veteran named Warren (“Buckshot”) Myhre, while visiting her family following an out-of-state teaching assignment. They married in Caledonia in 1955 and moved to Kenosha not long thereafter, where they worked, lived their lives, and raised their family. Over the years, Fern taught at various elementary schools in Kenosha, including Friedens, St. Luke’s and Bethany. Following her years in education, she worked for the J.I. Case Corporation in Racine, Wisconsin, from which she eventually retired.