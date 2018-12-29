Try 1 month for 99¢
Fena (D’Acquisto) DeChenne

January 12, 1927—December 26, 2018

Fena (D’Acquisto) DeChenne, age 91, of Racine, WI passed away peacefully at home on December 26, 2018.

Fena was born in Racine, WI on Jan. 12, 1927, to Michael and Antonia D’Acquisto. She was a lifelong resident of Racine and graduated from Horlick High School in 1945.

Fena married Ronald DeChenne on Aug. 18, 1951 who preceded her in death in 2000.

She enjoyed her more than 50 year career as a lead typesetter for Morris Litho & Letter, retiring in 2002. She took pride in her vocation and enjoyed interacting with their many customers. Fena also volunteered for many years at the Racine Literacy Counsel, helping the young and old learn to read.

She enjoyed traveling, bowling, spending time with her family and friends, and entertaining. Her Fourth of July parties were famous and always well attended by family and friends. Fena will be remembered for her compassionate and selfless manner and how intensely she cared for others.

Fena has three sons: Jim of Pompano Beach, FL, Mark (Lori) of Sturtevant, WI, and Bob of Dousman, WI. She was also close to her former daughter-in-law, Jodi (Tom) Anderson of Racine, WI. Fena’s nine grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren will miss her infamous Christmas cookies and how she clapped her hands together and smiled after hearing good news.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Sturino Funeral Home from 2-4 p.m. followed by a gathering at Infusino’s on Rapids Drive.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Racine Literary Council.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479

