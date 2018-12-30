January 12, 1927—December 26, 2018
Fena (D’Acquisto) DeChenne, age 91, of Racine, WI passed away peacefully at home on December 26, 2018.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Sturino Funeral Home from 2-4 p.m. followed by a gathering at Infusino’s on Rapids Drive.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Racine Literary Council.
STURINO FUNERAL HOME
3014 Northwestern Ave.
262-632-4479
