Try 1 month for 99¢
Fena (D’Acquisto) DeChenne

January 12, 1927—December 26, 2018

Fena (D’Acquisto) DeChenne, age 91, of Racine, WI passed away peacefully at home on December 26, 2018.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Sturino Funeral Home from 2-4 p.m. followed by a gathering at Infusino’s on Rapids Drive.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Racine Literary Council.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Fena (D’Acquisto) DeChenne
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments