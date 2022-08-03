1924 – 2022

KENOSHA—Felix Gallo, Jr., 97 years old, of Kenosha, WI passed away peacefully Tuesday, August 1, 2022, at The Addison of Pleasant Prairie.

He was born September 6, 1924, in Kenosha, WI, the son of the late Felice and Tommasina (Torcaso) Gallo. Felix bravely defended freedom as he served his country in WWII from 1943 to 1945. On May 12, 1956, he married his “best girl” Florence Barth at Holy Name Catholic Church in Racine, WI. Felix spent 40 years as an inspector at American Motors Corporation and Chrysler Corporation. A lifelong Catholic who grew up playing ball in the fields behind Holy Rosary Church, he volunteered his time to the church upon retirement.

Felix was a gifted storyteller, entertaining generations of children with his captivating stories of safari and pirate adventures. Along with his wife, Florence, Felix instilled in his children a genuine love of reading and endlessly supported and encouraged their academic pursuits. He staunchly championed women — their abilities, rights, and educational and professional goals. Felix leaves behind a legacy of enduring love and devotion to his wife, family, and friends.

Survivors include his four children: Felix (Ellen) Gallo of Kenosha, WI, Gloria (Reed Watson) Gallo of Minneapolis, MN, Cynthia (Steven) Stelmach of Chicago, IL, and Lisa (John) Ying of Hong Kong, China; and seven grandchildren: Joseph, Jacqueline and Tony Watson, Trevor and Ashlyn Stelmach, and Jay and Katie Ying.

In addition to his parents, Felix was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Florence, on July 21, 2022; siblings, Leo Gallo, Amelia DeMarco, Mary Iaquinta, Raymond Gallo, and Rafaela “Edith” Gallo; and his son-in-law, Steven Stelmach.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 5, 2022, at Proko Funeral Home. A prayer service will take place at 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary of Pompeii Catholic Church, 2224 45th Street, Kenosha, WI. Interment with military honors will follow in St. George Cemetery, Kenosha, WI. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to Holy Rosary Church or Kenosha Public Library Foundation, 7979 38th Avenue, Kenosha, WI, in his memory.

