Felix E. Ramos

June 5, 1943 – November 22, 2020
RACINE – Felix Enrique Ramos, 77, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at his residence.
He was born on June 5, 1943 to Felix and Filomena (nee: Caraballo) Ramos in Caguas, Puerto Rico. Felix was united in marriage to Sonia (nee: Lopez) on December 12, 1964 in Caguas, Puerto Rico. He received his Bachelor’s degree in Physical Education at the University of Puerto Rico. Felix was employed as a Bilingual Educational Assistant for the Racine Unified School District. He enjoyed track and field and baseball.
Felix is survived by his wife, Sonia; son, Rodney E. Ramos Sr.; and daughter, Sonia M. Ramos. He is further survived by grandchildren, great grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Felix will be laid to rest at Graceland Cemetery in a private ceremony.
Live as you want to remember, make your moments boundless. We’ll then refuse to forget and choose to reminisce instead; just like we do about him, from that Sunday. To my father – Felo Ball #32
