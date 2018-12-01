May 10, 1930—November 20, 2018
Felicia “Phyllis” Schmidt passed away peacefully at home on November 20, 2018.
A memorial service is scheduled to be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 14905 Braun Road, Sturtevant, on Saturday, December 1, 2018, at 2 p.m. with brief visitation prior to the service.
Please see Miller-Reesman’s funeral home website for complete obituary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.