Felicia "Phyllis" Schmidt

May 10, 1930—November 20, 2018

Felicia “Phyllis” Schmidt passed away peacefully at home on November 20, 2018.

A memorial service is scheduled to be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 14905 Braun Road, Sturtevant, on Saturday, December 1, 2018, at 2 p.m. with brief visitation prior to the service.

