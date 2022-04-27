Fay E. Jones

July 24, 1930—April 23, 2022

RACINE—Fay Ellen Jones went home to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

Fay was born in Clear Lake, WI to Neil and Mabel Jones on July 24, 1930. She graduated from the Milwaukee Hospital School of Nursing in 1951 and from the Moody Bible Institute in 1955. Fay and Roger Jones were united in marriage on June 12, 1955, and God gave them 66 years together to share His love.

Fay worked for many years as an R.N. in St. Mary’s (Ascension) Hospital. She organized the curriculum for the diabetic classes and taught them for several years retiring in 1983.

She was an active member of the Calvary Memorial Church. She led the Pioneer Girls program and taught in Sunday School.

Fay will be fondly remembered by her husband, Roger; her son, Nathan (Erin) of Edwards, CO; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; sisters: Gloria Nuquist (Harold, “Bud”) and Laurel Johnson (Larry); nieces; nephews; and other relatives and friends.

Fay was predeceased by her parents, Neil and Mabel Jones; daughter, Natalie Everett; brother, Robert Jones; and sister, Carolyn Adair.

Funeral Service will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 11 a.m. There will be a visitation at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until time of service. Fay will be laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park in a private ceremony.

