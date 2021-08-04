June 11, 1933—August 2, 2021
KANSASVILLE—Fay Bratz, 88, of Kansasville, passed away Monday, August 2, 2021 at Advocate Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha.
Born in Michigan on June 11, 1933, she was the daughter of Erwin and Wanita (nee McCrae) Schoen. On July 19, 1952, she was united in marriage to Earl Bratz. Following marriage, they made the farm in Kansasville their home. She was a Kansasville resident for 69 years. Earl preceded her in death on December 15, 1990.
Fay worked and retired from Southern Colony. She was a member of Union Grove United Methodist Church and Union Grove Harvest Club. She loved her sweets, spending time with her friends playing cards, going out to breakfast on Saturday mornings and rides through the countryside with her kids. She also enjoyed traveling, and her favorite travel place was to Las Vegas. Her favorite singer was Elvis Presley. She loved spending time with her family, and her greatest joy was watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow. She will be truly missed by her family and friends.
Fay is survived by her children: Dale (Judy) Bratz, Evelyn (Dewayne) Evans, Ruth Bratz, Maryann Bratz, Lynn (Dale) Noble, Lori (Gary Hummelt) Bratz, Eleanor (Jeff) Adams and Gloria (Martin) Ramirez; son-in-law, John Thompson; godson, Arn Hanson; twenty grandchildren; twenty-three great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren on the way; siblings: Harlan (Mary) Schoen, Kenny Schoen, Marylan Kirby, Jean (Robert) Kulig and Pat Horton; and sisters-in-law: Carol Schoen, Beverly Schoen and Jeanette Schoen. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son and daughter-in-law Eugene and Linda Bratz, daughter, Joan Bratz; and siblings: Jack (Linda) Schoen, Lloyd (Bernice) Schoen, Robert Schoen, Bernard Schoen, Ralph Schoen, Delores (Pete) McCormick; and brothers-in-law, Don Horton and Gene Kirby.
The family would like to thank Aurora at Home Hospice of Kenosha and Aurora Kenosha ICU staff for their care and compassion during this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Aurora at Home Hospice of Kenosha or the family so they may distribute according to Fay’s wishes.
Services for Fay will be held Friday, August 6, 2021 at 6:00 PM at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may visit with the family from 3:00 until 6:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at 7:00 PM at Rosewood Cemetery.
Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory
625 S. Browns Lake Drive
Burlington, WI 53105
(262) 763-3434