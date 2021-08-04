June 11, 1933—August 2, 2021

KANSASVILLE—Fay Bratz, 88, of Kansasville, passed away Monday, August 2, 2021 at Advocate Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha.

Born in Michigan on June 11, 1933, she was the daughter of Erwin and Wanita (nee McCrae) Schoen. On July 19, 1952, she was united in marriage to Earl Bratz. Following marriage, they made the farm in Kansasville their home. She was a Kansasville resident for 69 years. Earl preceded her in death on December 15, 1990.

Fay worked and retired from Southern Colony. She was a member of Union Grove United Methodist Church and Union Grove Harvest Club. She loved her sweets, spending time with her friends playing cards, going out to breakfast on Saturday mornings and rides through the countryside with her kids. She also enjoyed traveling, and her favorite travel place was to Las Vegas. Her favorite singer was Elvis Presley. She loved spending time with her family, and her greatest joy was watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow. She will be truly missed by her family and friends.