Fay A. Treffinger (Nee Peters) of Waterford. October 8, 2020. Age 94. Beloved wife of the late Harvey Jr. Loving mother of Linda (Michael) Stumpfol, James (Margaret), Hal, Beth, Gail and Lisa Treffinger (Anthony Spadafora). Cherished grandmother of Jennifer (Troy) Thompson, Daniel (Kristi), Thad, Eleanor, Gwen (Ryan) Hoffmann, Evan and Grace. Great-grandmother of Emmett, Hadley, Sam, Jake and Addison. Sister-in-law of Mary Treffinger. Further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Fay is preceded in death by her 5 brothers and 1 sister.
Fay was a dental assistant for Dr. Letter in Mukwonago and Milwaukee for many years. She also worked at Rivermoor Country Club, Sears, and in the fields with her husband. She greatly enjoyed her family, they always came first. Fay’s favorite hobbies were gardening, bowling, cards, upholstery, and travel.
Visitation will be on Monday, October 12 from 10AM until time of Funeral Service at 11AM at SCHMDT & BARTELT—MUKWONAGO; 930 Main St., Mukwonago, WI 53149 (262)363-7126. www.schmidtandbartelt.com Private burial will take place at Caldwell Cemetery in the town of Waterford. In lieu of flowers memorials in Fay’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association or Humane Animal Welfare Society—Waukesha (HAWS) are greatly appreciated.
