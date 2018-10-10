Try 1 month for 99¢
Fatima Siamof

March 23, 1938—October 1, 2018

KENOSHA—Fatima Siamof (nee Zekanovic) was received into God’s embrace on October 1st, 2018. She was 80.

Fatima was born on March 23, 1938 in Yugoslavia (Serbia) to Mr. and Mrs. Rudi Zekanovic. She immigrated to the United States in her early 20s and settled down in Racine, WI. There she started a family and had four children whom she loved very much. Fatima is survived by her son Alil Siamof of Racine; her son Kemil Siamof of Racine; her son and daughter-in-law Mustafa and Christina Siamof of Appleton, WI; her daughter and son-in-law Tamara (nee Siamof) and Conrad Snyder of Bradenton/Sarasota , FL; and 9 grandchildren that she enjoyed spending time with.

Fatima had a great spirit for life and love of people. She greeted everyone with a smile and, if you were a lucky family member, a big hug and kiss on the cheek. We will reminisce about Fatima’s unique laugh, and cherish the family car rides, coffees at the diner, and holidays shared together.

Fatima was a strong woman who endured many hardships throughout her life but she always persevered. We love you Fatima and we miss you, but we take comfort in knowing that we will be with you again one day.

