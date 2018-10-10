March 23, 1938—October 1, 2018
KENOSHA—Fatima Siamof (nee Zekanovic) was received into God’s embrace on October 1st, 2018. She was 80.
Fatima was born on March 23, 1938 in Yugoslavia (Serbia) to Mr. and Mrs. Rudi Zekanovic. She immigrated to the United States in her early 20s and settled down in Racine, WI. There she started a family and had four children whom she loved very much. Fatima is survived by her son Alil Siamof of Racine; her son Kemil Siamof of Racine; her son and daughter-in-law Mustafa and Christina Siamof of Appleton, WI; her daughter and son-in-law Tamara (nee Siamof) and Conrad Snyder of Bradenton/Sarasota , FL; and 9 grandchildren that she enjoyed spending time with.
Fatima had a great spirit for life and love of people. She greeted everyone with a smile and, if you were a lucky family member, a big hug and kiss on the cheek. We will reminisce about Fatima’s unique laugh, and cherish the family car rides, coffees at the diner, and holidays shared together.
Fatima was a strong woman who endured many hardships throughout her life but she always persevered. We love you Fatima and we miss you, but we take comfort in knowing that we will be with you again one day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.