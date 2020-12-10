Father Sereno Baiardi, OFM

Fr. Sereno was serving as the Episcopal Secretary in Benghazi, Libya when he was expelled by the government on October 12, 1970. He was sent to the United States to work as the Director of the General Secretariat of the Franciscan Missions, Burlington, Wisconsin, in 1971. For 45 years he dedicated himself to the service of the Franciscan Missions through preaching and the creation and organization of the fundraising office. Through his work, many churches, schools, clinics and houses were built for the poor throughout the world. He was fully devoted to providing care for lepers and orphans. His smile and presence were well known among his family and friends in the Burlington area.