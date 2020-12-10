Father Sereno Baiardi, OFM

January 27, 1941—November 17, 2020
Fr. Sereno Giuseppe (Angelo) Baiardi, OFM was born on January 27, 1941 in Rivanazzano, Italy. He entered the Order of Franciscan Friars on August 9, 1959 and was ordained a priest on June 26, 1966 in Levanto, Italy.
Fr. Sereno was serving as the Episcopal Secretary in Benghazi, Libya when he was expelled by the government on October 12, 1970. He was sent to the United States to work as the Director of the General Secretariat of the Franciscan Missions, Burlington, Wisconsin, in 1971. For 45 years he dedicated himself to the service of the Franciscan Missions through preaching and the creation and organization of the fundraising office. Through his work, many churches, schools, clinics and houses were built for the poor throughout the world. He was fully devoted to providing care for lepers and orphans. His smile and presence were well known among his family and friends in the Burlington area.
In October 2015, Fr. Sereno returned to Voghera, Italy. Due to declining health, he was moved to a nursing care facility in La Spezia. Fr. Sereno passed into eternal life on November 17, 2020. No funeral services were held due to the Covid pandemic. A Memorial Mass was held on December 1, 2020 at Queen of Peace Friary, Burlington. The Mass was lived-streamed and may be found on the Facebook page of Franciscan Missions.
He leaves behind a legacy of a great man, a generous Franciscan friar, a devoted priest and a fervent missionary. May his soul, and the souls of all the faithful departed peace, Rest in Peace.
