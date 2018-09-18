Farrell W. Hedding, Sr.

October 25, 1955 – September 14, 2018
RACINE—Farrell Wayne Hedding, Sr., age 62, passed away peacefully at LifeCare Hospital of Wisconsin on Friday, September 14, 2018 following a courageous battle with cancer.
Farrell was born in Tomah, WI on October 25, 1955 to Walter and Margaret “Peggy” (nee: Humphrey) Hedding. He attended Washington Park High School and graduated from Gateway Technical College. On May 27, 1978 in Holy Communion Lutheran Church – Racine, he was united in marriage with the love of his life, Darlene (nee: Dangler).
Farrell was employed as a security guard & fire marshal by Pinkerton / Securitas Security Services at Delphi in Oak Creek. Among his interests, he enjoyed fishing, cooking and special place in his heart for all of his pets. Above all, Farrell loved and cherished spending time with entire family.
Surviving are his loving wife of 40 years, Darlene; their children, Farrell (Cari Nelson) Hedding, Shannon (Eric) Sullivan and Teri (Josh Carodine) Hedding; adored granddaughter, Kyla Sullivan; father, Walter Hedding; brother, Bill Hedding; sister, Robin (Mike) Albright-Miller; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Farrell was preceded in death by his mother, Peggy Hedding; and sisters, Nancy, Karla, Julie and Beverly Hedding.
Memorial services celebrating Farrell’s life will be held at 6:00 pm on Thursday, September 20, 2018 at Holy Communion Lutheran Church, 2000 W. 6th Street, with Rev. Mark Doidge officiating. Visitation will be at Holy Communion Church on Thursday from 4:00 – 6:00 pm.
A heartfelt note of thanks to the physicians & nurses of Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Froedtert Hospital and LifeCare Hospital for the compassionate care & support given in Farrell’s time of need.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
