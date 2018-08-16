Faith J. Kionka (Nee: Liebenow, Nejedly)

(Nee: Liebenow, Nejedly)
December 17, 1935 — August 13, 2018
RACINE — Mrs. Faith J. Kionka, 82, passed away at Elizabeth Gardens on Monday, August 13, 2018.
She was born in Racine on December 17, 1935, the daughter of the late Theodore and Carol (nee: Holterman) Liebenow. She graduated from Lutheran High School. Mrs. Kionka lived in San Diego and New Orleans. She moved back to Racine after Hurricane Katrina.
Mrs. Kionka enjoyed her community of faith at Epiphany Lutheran Church. She also enjoyed bowling in her earlier years as well as ceramics.
She is survived by her sons and daughter, Scott (Karen) Nejedly of Racine, Frank Nejedly of Paddock Lake, Carl (Lynda) Nejedly of Mount Pleasant, Cindy (Arlie) Allen of Racine; her grandchildren, John (Trisha) Nejedly, Christine Saliscente, Charlie Nejedly, Cassandra Nejedly, Jeff Lombard, Patrick Lombard, Katie Nejedly, Cory Nejedly, Marie Kueny, Craig Kueny and Faith Allen; ten great grandchildren, her sister-in-law, Bonnie Liebenow of Racine; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Kionka; brother, Wayne Liebenow and daughter-in-law, Susan Nejedly.
Family and friends are invited to meet at Epiphany Lutheran Church (2921 Olive Street) on Saturday, August 18, 2018 for a visitation from 10-11 a.m. A service celebrating her life and funeral will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Michael Zarling officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been suggested to the family for a designation to be named later.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory
4600 County Line Road
Mount Pleasant, WI 53403 262 552-9000
081618—obt-Kionka-20485759
