Faith A. Schoen

Faith was a very talented cook and crafter; she made many homecoming/prom dresses for Stacy and Toni; Faith made many adorable, custom dresses for her granddaughter Ally. She enjoyed looking at cookbooks, food magazines and watching the food network. Family dinners were important to Faith, always making sure that family favorites were on the menu. She especially enjoyed hosting for the holidays and special occasions, always making them memorable. She loved to be home. Some of her favorite pastime was watching the wildlife that visited their backyard from turkeys to deer to various types of birds; she had a special liking for hummingbirds, like her mother. Faith was a homemaker through her daughter’s school years, then worked for and retired from Milwaukee County after 15 years of service.