RACINE—Eyvan Drake “General” Evans, age 75, of Racine, passed away at the Villa of Lincoln Park on March 10, 2023.

A celebration of Eyvan’s life will be held on Friday, March 24, 2023, at 11:45 a.m. at the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. A visitation will take place on Friday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service.