Evelyn Neff Mae
1926 — 2020

Evelyn was born in Racine WI, to Christine and Thomas Bosanec.

She had two sisters, Doris Lange, and Karen Gauthier still living. She leaves behind her 5 children, Larry Morse, David and Marlene Morse, Marilyn Worden and Doug Rousseau, Yvonne Adams and Everett Terry and Tom and Donna Morse, and 10 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.

Evelyn retired from IN-SINK-ERATOR. She loved cats, flowers, a good game of cribbage, polka dancing, going out to eat and jigsaw puzzles. Evelyn was a beautiful, short lady with an identifiable long ponytail. She had a joyful and sometimes sassy spirit. She faithfully raised her 5 children on her own. She will be great missed by all.

A memorial service, Sunday, November 15, 10:30 at Osage Beach, MO.

