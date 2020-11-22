Evelyn M. Smith

On February 1, 1955, Evelyn was united in marriage to Richard D. Smith at Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, CA. They shared 55 years together and raised three children, before Richard preceded her in death on June 13, 2010. Evelyn was employed at St. Monica’s Senior Citizen Home for thirty years before retiring in 2000. She was a longtime dedicated member of St. Edward Catholic Church, where she helped volunteer with altar preparations before Sunday Masses. She also volunteered for the Red Cross for 15 years, helping service members stay connected to their loved ones while deployed. After her retirement, she enjoyed helping with tax preparation for the elderly and less fortunate until she turned 80! In her spare time, she enjoyed spoiling her dogs Casey, Murphy and Brix, and completing her daily crossword puzzle. Evelyn will be best remembered for her fun personality, but most of all for the great love for her family.