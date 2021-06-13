Evelyn M. Christensen

Nov. 12, 1927 – June 3, 2021

RACINE - Evelyn Marie Christensen (nee: Kast), age 93, passed away peacefully, at home, on Thursday, June 3, 2021. Evie, as she was known to most, was born in Des Moines, Iowa on November 12, 1927 to Donald and Doris (nee: Giebrich) Kast. During World War II, she attended five high schools on the West Coast. After graduating from Seaside High School in 1945, she returned to Des Moines for college, and graduated from Drake University. She worked as a Medical Technologist until 1955 when she married, moved to Winona, Minnesota, and began raising her family. Evie volunteered as a Girl Scout leader, YWCA Teens leader, Sunday School teacher, and was active in the League of Women Voters. She also pursued her art during those years.

Following her marriage, Evie moved to Plymouth, Minnesota and continued her work as a medical technologist. Evie was smart and strong. In her fifties she was admitted to the University of Iowa's highly selective Physician Assistant program, where she completed her studies in 1983, earning her second college degree. She was regarded as an exemplary student and was particularly passionate about patient education.

She moved to Racine in 1985 and built her dream home. She worked as a P.A. until retirement at age 72 in 1999. She loved her work.