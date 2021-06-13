Evelyn M. Christensen

Nov. 12, 1927 – June 3, 2021
RACINE - Evelyn Marie Christensen (nee: Kast), age 93, passed away peacefully, at home, on Thursday, June 3, 2021. Evie, as she was known to most, was born in Des Moines, Iowa on November 12, 1927 to Donald and Doris (nee: Giebrich) Kast. During World War II, she attended five high schools on the West Coast. After graduating from Seaside High School in 1945, she returned to Des Moines for college, and graduated from Drake University. She worked as a Medical Technologist until 1955 when she married, moved to Winona, Minnesota, and began raising her family. Evie volunteered as a Girl Scout leader, YWCA Teens leader, Sunday School teacher, and was active in the League of Women Voters. She also pursued her art during those years.
Following her marriage, Evie moved to Plymouth, Minnesota and continued her work as a medical technologist. Evie was smart and strong. In her fifties she was admitted to the University of Iowa's highly selective Physician Assistant program, where she completed her studies in 1983, earning her second college degree. She was regarded as an exemplary student and was particularly passionate about patient education.
She moved to Racine in 1985 and built her dream home. She worked as a P.A. until retirement at age 72 in 1999. She loved her work.
Evie was an accomplished artist, cook, baker, seamstress, quilter, and gardener. She also enjoyed knitting and crocheting. She was politically active, and never missed an opportunity to vote. She traveled extensively throughout the United States.
After retirement she volunteered at the Racine Literacy Council and the Harmony Club. She was an active member of Olympia Brown Unitarian-Universalist Church. She also developed her hobbies of writing stories, quilting, organizing her photo albums, and exploring the family genealogy. Evie had many friends and was a member of several groups: the American Association of University Women, Scrabble, Stitchery, Lighthouse Quilters Guild, Starlets Quilters, several small ministry groups of the Olympia Brown Church, along with breakfast and lunch groups of friends and work colleagues.
Above all, Evie treasured her family, and she loved being surrounded by the many generations. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Geri. Evie, a devoted mother and grandmother, is survived by the family she treasured: her children: Kim (Louis) Gloede of Racine, and Carl (Pandora) Christensen-Charpentier of St. Paul, Minnesota; grandchildren: Jessica (Paul) Berg of Saratoga Springs, Utah, Jolene Kent of Fort Collins, Colorado, and Brody Christensen of Rochester, Minnesota; great-grandchildren: Bradley and Alexandra Madsen, and Matix, Hawken, Lullaby, and Solace Berg; her brother-in-law, Merlin Humpal of Des Moines, Iowa; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives; and many very special friends too numerous to mention.
A memorial service is tentatively planned for August, with more details to come. Please check the website for the Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home at www.meredithfuneralhome.com.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Evie's devoted friend and caregiver of 2 years, Alma Rincón, her dear Doctors Paul Durbin and Karen Murillo, and also to the staff at Badger Hospice, for their outstanding care and professionalism.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the American Association of University Women, Racine Branch (Racine AAUW) or Olympia Brown Unitarian-Universalist Church Endowment Fund.
