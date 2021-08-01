 Skip to main content
Evelyn M. Christensen
Evelyn M. Christensen

Evelyn M. Christensen

November 12, 1927 – June 3, 2021

RACINE—Evelyn Marie Christensen (nee: Kast), age 93, passed away peacefully, at home, on Thursday, June 3, 2021.

A memorial service will be held at the funeral home, Friday, August, 6, 2021, 11:00 a.m. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the American Association of University Women, Racine Branch (Racine AAUW), Olympia Brown Unitarian-Universalist Church Endowment Fund, or Unitarian Church North in Mequon. A complete obituary can be found on the funeral home website.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

