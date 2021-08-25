Evelyn Loughan

Aug. 13, 1936 - Aug. 22, 2021

DARLINGTON - Evelyn "Evie" Loughan, 85, passed away peacefully at home on August 22, 2021 in Darlington, WI following a short illness. She was born on August 13, 1936 in Chicago, IL and later moved with her family to Racine, WI where she spent most of her life. On July 24, 1971, she married the love of her life, Bernard "Bernie" Loughan. Evie worked for many years at Sears and Machinery & Factory in Racine. In August 2019, Evie moved to Darlington to be closer to her niece and nephew.

Evie enjoyed playing dartball and bingo, going out to lunch with her friends and having coffee at McDonalds. She liked a good western and cards or dice game. She loved spending time with her family and friends, joking around and had no problem speaking her mind! She may have been little, but she was fierce! Evie didn't have children of her own, but she claimed her nephew, Mark Garner, and his kids, Laura and Al Coulthard (AJ, Dakota, Lilly, and Seth) and Josh and Mary Garner (Kennedy) as her own.