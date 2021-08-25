Evelyn Loughan

Aug. 13, 1936 - Aug. 22, 2021
DARLINGTON - Evelyn "Evie" Loughan, 85, passed away peacefully at home on August 22, 2021 in Darlington, WI following a short illness. She was born on August 13, 1936 in Chicago, IL and later moved with her family to Racine, WI where she spent most of her life. On July 24, 1971, she married the love of her life, Bernard "Bernie" Loughan. Evie worked for many years at Sears and Machinery & Factory in Racine. In August 2019, Evie moved to Darlington to be closer to her niece and nephew.
Evie enjoyed playing dartball and bingo, going out to lunch with her friends and having coffee at McDonalds. She liked a good western and cards or dice game. She loved spending time with her family and friends, joking around and had no problem speaking her mind! She may have been little, but she was fierce! Evie didn't have children of her own, but she claimed her nephew, Mark Garner, and his kids, Laura and Al Coulthard (AJ, Dakota, Lilly, and Seth) and Josh and Mary Garner (Kennedy) as her own.
She is survived by Laura, Al, Josh, Mary, and their children, and many many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Bernie; her parents: Gustave and Lydia Perman; brothers: Otto (Grace) Perman, Ray (Delores) Perman, Augie (Katherine) Perman, and Hank (Beverly) Perman; sister: Adeline (Tony) Garner, and special nephew, Mark.
In keeping with Evie's wishes, cremation has taken place and inurnment will be at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery at a later date. Evie's family would like to thank the staff at UW-Hospital and Agrace Hospice for the tremendous care and comfort they provided her. The Erickson Funeral Home in Darlington is serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.